FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. – A school teacher in Florida resigned after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office discovered she had been engaging in explicit video interaction during school hours with her boyfriend who is a jail inmate.

The Franklin County School District informed the teacher, identified as 52-year-old Donna Barber, that she would likely be terminated from her job due to the conduct. However, she chose to tender her resignation this week after working nearly 30 years as a teacher, the New York Post reported.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith assigned a staff member earlier this month to monitor the video conferences of inmates at the local jail. As a result, the sheriff’s office discovered that Barber was disrobing and engaging in sexual dialogue during some of her video chats with inmate Lawrence Ray.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith released screenshots of Donna Barber’s interactions with Lawrence Ray.

Moreover, a review of earlier video calls revealed more of the same, and that some were conducted from her office at school during the workday.

Florida teacher Donna Barber resigned this week for explicit video chats with inmate Lawrence Ray.

The sheriff released a Facebook video discussing his concerns with inappropriate communications between jail inmates and their visitors earlier this month. Specifically, he noted Barber’s case.

“I think parents have a right to know who is teaching their children,” Smith told The Post. “That’s why I released this.”

The sheriff later removed the social media post due to a large volume of inappropriate comments. It’s noteworthy that one of Ray’s exes, who was unaware of his relationship with Barber, had entered the chat and the dialogue spun out of control, Smith said.

“Jail is not a resort,” Smith added. “People in jail need to abide by the rules, you have to have order. Otherwise, you can have chaos, and it can be dangerous for the staff that has to deal with the inmates.”

Barber’s school office could clearly be seen in some of the video shots. ( Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Although local prosecutors said the case did not warrant criminal charges, Barber’s school began investigating the matter.

At the conclusion of their inquiry, Barber was told the school board would recommend termination. Hence, the teacher who was close to retirement decided to resign, Fox News reported.

People who participate in video chats with an inmate are required to agree to the rules administered by the jail. They are notified that conversations may be monitored or recorded and that illegal or inappropriate conduct, such as indecent exposure is prohibited, according to the sheriff’s office.