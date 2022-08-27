Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Vt. – A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department in Vermont has been terminated after he was captured on video kicking an arrestee in the groin earlier this month, officials said Thursday.

A video of the encounter provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shows the suspect handcuffed and shackled to a bench in a custodial environment before falling down and hitting his face as he tried to walk away, MyNBC5 reported.

After two deputies help the arrestee into a sitting position, the man attempts to stand again when Grismore enters the frame and kicks the suspect in the crotch and abdomen area multiple times.

Following the incident, Grismore was placed on administrative leave prior to his termination.

“I am proud of our deputies’ actions and integrity in coming forward with this information,” Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin said in a statement when he announced Grismore’s termination, the New York Post reported.

“The actions of Capt. Grismore do not reflect the values and high standards of conduct and performance that I expect from my staff each and every day.”

According to MyNBC5, the terminated captain was running unopposed for the GOP nomination for Franklin County Sheriff in the primary election. Langevin said he will no longer support Grismore in this pursuit.

