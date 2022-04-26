Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. – The daughter of a county sheriff in Florida was arrested on narcotic trafficking charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith offered a statement April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, 38, had been taken into custody two days prior for suspicion of meth trafficking, Fox News reported.

“Methamphetamine does not discriminate [and] neither do we,” Smith said on the agency’s Facebook page. “It does not matter who you are – no one is immune or exempt.”

“Our hearts break over the grief meth causes all – whether you use it, sell it or love someone who is involved with it,” the post noted. “If you want to break free from this lifestyle, we want to help you.”

FCSO has taken an assertive posture in combatting narcotic trafficking. Smith regularly updates local residents regarding recent arrests and legal developments.

Following his revelation, hundreds of people commented on the post announcing his family’s situation, offering prayers and thanking him for being transparent, according to Fox.

Kent faces charges that include methamphetamine trafficking and possession of cocaine.

Bailey Adaire Lee, 25, was arrested with Kent. She is charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine.

