Columbus, Ohio – A man died after a Columbus police officer shot him early Saturday morning on the city’s Far South Side.

An officer responded at 1:11 a.m. to a report of a report of a disturbance and a man possibly in the road near South High Street and Rowe Road, said Brian Steel, a Columbus police officer and executive vice president for the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge No. 9.

According to Columbus police, while the officer was investigating, police allege the suspect charged at him with a broken bottle, and the officer shot him. The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he died about 1:55 a.m.

As of Saturday afternoon, police had not released the man’s name or age.

“Another example of dangers our officers face,” Steel posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. “Please keep all those impacted in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Columbus Dispatch reported that The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting and will forward its report to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office for review and presentation to a grand jury in accordance with city policy.