COLUMBUS, Ohio — A mother in Ohio is pleading with authorities to incarcerate her teenage son after he’s repeatedly involved in stealing and crashing cars. “Lock him up … make him pay,” she said when speaking about the frustration she’s experiencing.

Tiffany Hammons is the mother of a 17-year-old boy who has been caught by police stealing and crashing several vehicles. Not only that, but he is also driving the “hot cars” without a license, WBNS 10TV reported.

Hammons’ son has repeatedly stolen cars over the last month, and now she is uniquely speaking out and asking for help.