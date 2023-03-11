Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

AKRON, Ohio — Law enforcement authorities in Ohio have arrested a man after three bodies turned up at two locations on Friday. In a joint press release from Copley Police Department and Akron Police Department, Copley Police Chief Michael Mier identified the suspect as 58-year-old Elias Gudino.

On Friday at about 8:50 a.m. Copley officers were dispatched regarding a body that was laying adjacent to the roadway in the 2100 block Wright Road. Upon arrival they discovered the deceased adult Hispanic male was bound and gagged and sustained a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the body was dumped near the edge of the roadway overnight, KIRO 7 reported.

During the preliminary investigation, Copley police discovered the Akron Police Department found two dead men under similar circumstances at around 8:30 a.m. Akron is not too far from Copley.

All three men were also shot in the head in addition to being bound and gagged. Authorities believe the victims were possibly kidnapped outside of Summit County and transported to the Akron/Copley area, WOIO reported.

Although details were not provided, police said the investigation led to Gudino. He was located and arrested Friday afternoon, Mier said. A search warrant was obtained and executed at Guino’s house late Friday night, according to WOIO.

Gudino has been charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder. Authorities said additional charges are pending.

Investigators believe there may have been other suspects involved.

Autopsies are being conducted by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday. The three men have not yet been positively identified.

Homicide detectives from both agencies are conducting a joint investigation.