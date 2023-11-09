MANSFIELD, Ohio — Ohio police have arrested a man as a result of a shooting last month at a party in Mansfield where two teenagers were killed and four others were injured.
The Mansfield Police Department arrested Cyrus Ellerbe, 22, for multiple charges, including two counts of murder, 10TV WBNS reported.
On Oct. 27, officers were dispatched to Ferndale Road regarding reports of shots fired and dozens of people scurrying from the area. Upon arrival, police discovered multiple shooting victims. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene while four others were transported to the hospital to be treated for their gunshot wounds. The victims ranged in age from 14 to 19 years old, according to the news outlet.
Mansfield police told WKYC that investigators collected several pieces of evidence from the scene, including guns and drugs.
As a result of their investigation, and after consulting the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office, police arrested Ellerbe on Wednesday.
It is unclear what prompted the shooting and law enforcement authorities have not immediately released further details.
The case remains under investigation.