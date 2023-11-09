MANSFIELD, Ohio — Ohio police have arrested a man as a result of a shooting last month at a party in Mansfield where two teenagers were killed and four others were injured.

On Oct. 27, officers were dispatched to Ferndale Road regarding reports of shots fired and dozens of people scurrying from the area. Upon arrival, police discovered multiple shooting victims. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene while four others were transported to the hospital to be treated for their gunshot wounds. The victims ranged in age from 14 to 19 years old, according to the news outlet.