MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — An Ohio woman in Butler County allegedly murdered her son and reported him missing, but police say she and her boyfriend soon admitted the child’s body was dumped in the Ohio River. The child’s body has not been recovered.

The Middletown Division of Police identified the suspects as mother Brittany Gosney, 29, and her co-defendant boyfriend James Hamilton, 42. Victim James Robert Hutchinson, 6, remains missing, though authorities continue to look for him.

Gosney reported her son missing on Sunday morning, according to police. As a result, a search took place.

“The Middletown Division of Police would like to thank the many people that came out to help search for James and the organized search teams that responded,” the agency said.

However, the search eventually led to a confession, according to police. Investigators continued to question Gosney and Hamilton.

The couple allegedly admitted that James was killed several days prior in Preble County, which is north of Butler County. After the killing, Hutchinson’s body was returned to Middletown, and dumped in the Ohio River, Law&Crime reported.

Police did not provide details regarding the manner of death nor the motives behind the heinous criminal acts.

Nevertheless, charges make clear how authorities attribute responsibility. According to Chief David Birk, Gosney was charged with “Murder, Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Evidence.” Hamilton was charged with “Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Evidence.”

Two additional children in the household have been removed from the residence and placed in a protective environment.

The search for Hutchinson remains ongoing.

“We will be working with trained searchers in an attempt to recover James’s body,” Birk said. “The river is very high and treacherous, so we will not be disclosing the exact location in hopes of avoiding another tragic incident.”