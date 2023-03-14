Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio – Deputies in Ohio put down a zebra after it mauled a man’s arm, nearly ripping it from his body. The animal attack occurred on a Circleville farm Sunday evening, according to reports.

Ronald Clifton, 72, called 911 about 5:30 p.m. and said he was attacked by a zebra on his property, and requested the rescue squad to immediately respond. The dispatcher sounded stunned and wanted to make sure that Clifton said he was attacked by a zebra, which he then confirmed, Fox News Digital reported.

During his plea for help, Clifton said, “I think he tore my arm off…send a chopper.”

The inquiring dispatcher asked if the Zebra bit Clifton’s arm. “Oh hell yes,” the man replied.

Responding deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office found Clifton sprawled out on the ground as they arrived at the scene.

