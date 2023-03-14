PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio – Deputies in Ohio put down a zebra after it mauled a man’s arm, nearly ripping it from his body. The animal attack occurred on a Circleville farm Sunday evening, according to reports.
Ronald Clifton, 72, called 911 about 5:30 p.m. and said he was attacked by a zebra on his property, and requested the rescue squad to immediately respond. The dispatcher sounded stunned and wanted to make sure that Clifton said he was attacked by a zebra, which he then confirmed, Fox News Digital reported.
During his plea for help, Clifton said, “I think he tore my arm off…send a chopper.”
The inquiring dispatcher asked if the Zebra bit Clifton’s arm. “Oh hell yes,” the man replied.
Responding deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office found Clifton sprawled out on the ground as they arrived at the scene.
Robert Clifton was injured by an attacking zebra on Sunday. (Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office)
One deputy tried to position his patrol vehicle between Clifton and several zebras in the field when a large male zebra charged the driver side door and acted “very hostile,” according to the police report.
After the deputy activated the unit air horn and siren, the aggressive zebra backed off so he could get to Clifton. The injured man’s arm was bleeding below the elbow, so the deputy applied a tourniquet just below the shoulder.
Once they stabilized the man, two deputies walked him to a nearby ambulance while a third deputy kept watch on the zebra. As this was going on, one of the workers on the property told him to put the zebra down if necessary, according to Fox.
Clifton family members warned deputies not to turn their backs on the zebra since that is when it had a propensity to attack, as they then reiterated to put the zebra down if necessary, authorities said.
The family has been keeping zebras on their property for years, WKMG reported.
Meanwhile, the zebra is seen on bodycam footage walking aggressively toward the deputy moments later. He yelled at it three times in an effort to scare it away.
However, the zebra remained aggressive and did not back down. As a result, the deputy fired a slug from a 12-gauge shotgun and struck the zebra in the forehead.
The deputy’s report noted that the sole male zebra was aggressive since he was acting protective of the five to six females in the field.
Clifton was subsequently transported to Grant Hospital in Columbus where he was treated for his injuries.
