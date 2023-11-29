Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HILLSBORO, Ohio – An auto shop explosion rocked an Ohio neighborhood, leaving three people dead and one hospitalized, according to reports.

The blast and subsequent fiery disaster occurred at Jimbo’s Auto in Hillsboro at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to authorities, Local 12 News reported.

Highland County first responders were dispatched to the scene of an “explosion and a fire” in the afternoon, according to Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Chief David Manning.

“It definitely did rock and shake the area,” Manning told local Local 12. “We could feel it at the firehouse.”

A total of eight fire departments responded to the blaze. Officials confirmed three fatalities as a result of the blast, while another individual was rescued by first responders and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The third person firefighters were looking for is now confirmed dead.

Although smoke could be seen for miles, there was no damage to other structures in the area, according to the news outlet.

Video of the horrific tragedy was captured by nearby security cameras as well as bystanders who arrived on the scene in the aftermath, Fox News Digital reported.

The building smoldered for more than 10 hours after the fire was extinguished. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the lethal explosion.

“Thank you to all surrounding agencies, our community and local businesses for their support and assistance with our fire this afternoon,” Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire District said late Tuesday night. “Your kindness and generosity are greatly appreciated.”