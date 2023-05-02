Police officer shot responding to mass shooting at Louisiana gas station

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana – A police officer was shot during an incident at a gas station in Bossier City Tuesday morning, a representative with the Bossier City Police Department confirms.

KSLA reports that officers responded to a shots fired call at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive off I-20 near E Texas Street when they started taking gunfire.

An officer with the Bossier City Police Department was shot, officials say.

Law enforcement officials conform that multiple people have been shot shot. There are life threatening injuries but no additional details have been released at this time.

EMS personnel and Louisiana State Police also responded to the scene. Mayor Tommy Chandler was also seen on-scene.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...