September 19, 2022

RICHMOND, Ind. — Officer Seara Burton, a K9 handler with the Richmond Police Department in Indiana who was shot in the line of duty, has passed away, according to Chief Mike Britt.

The agency announced Burton’s passing late Sunday evening. She was surrounded by family at Reid Health at 9:59 p.m. as she succumbed to the injuries she sustained in August, WHIO reported.

The Richmond Police Department thanked the community for their support during a tumultuous time for Burton’s family, both blood and blue.

“We would sincerely like to thank the Richmond community, and those who have supported Seara, her Family, and the Department from near and far. Thank you to all of those who have shown unbelievable support throughout this very difficult time including the Dayton Police Department, The Indiana State Police, Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police, Richmond Fire Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, as well as many other agencies.”

Funeral arrangements are pending, according to Chief Britt.

Law Officer article, August 11, 2022

RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indiana police officer is in “very critical condition, fighting for her life” following a shooting during a traffic stop in Richmond, Indiana on Wednesday.

The Indiana State Police said Officer Seara Burton was assisting other officers during a traffic detention near 12th and C streets around 6:30 p.m. Burton and her K9 partner, Brev, were conducting an “open-air sniff” of a moped operated by Phillip M. Lee, said Richmond Police Chief Mike Britt. During the detention, K9 Brev alerted to the presence of narcotics, WTRH reported. While officers spoke with Lee, 47, he reportedly pulled out a firearm and discharged several rounds toward officers. Burton, a four-year veteran of the department, was shot while other officers returned fire. Lee fled the scene on foot, but officers were able to chase down the wounded suspect and take him into custody. Burton, 28, was rushed to a local hospital prior to getting airlifted to a medical facility in Dayton, Ohio, police said. She is listed in critical condition, according to reports.