May 17, 2023

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. – An obsessed man from Pennsylvania was found guilty of multiple charges after he broke into an OnlyFans model’s home and hid in her attic — telling jurors the woman “wanted to be stalked.”

Mauricio Guerrero, 19, was convicted of two of four counts of burglary, criminal trespass as well as invasion of privacy, WMUR reported.

Guerrero took the stand in his own defense and told the jury Monday that he thought he and the victim were in a romantic relationship and she “wanted to be stalked.”

The woman, 24, acknowledged the two had sex on one occasion, but his constant advances were unwanted, WMUR reported.

The creeper hid in the woman’s attic at least four times and waited for her to fall asleep, so he could go downstairs and film her — including her private areas, according to the New York Post.

Guerrero is scheduled to be sentenced in July. He will be required to wear a GPS-tracking device until that time.

Law Officer article, March 1, 2022

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. – An obsessed man stalked a woman by repeatedly breaking into her residence and hiding in her attic so he could secretly record her after he discovered the woman on OnlyFans, an online adult subscription service she used for income, according to New Hampshire police.

Mauricio Damian-Guerrero, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania was taken into custody Feb. 9 after the woman called police to report someone had broken into her home, the Somersworth Police Department said in a Feb. 10 press release.

When the victim called police for help, she awoke to the suspect standing in her doorway staring at her. Responding officers found the suspect on the roof. He was subsequently arrested and charged with four counts of burglary, WMUR reported.

According to court documents unsealed Feb. 28, and obtained by McClatchy News, the criminal defendant told officers after his arrest that he had stolen the woman’s house key and made a copy so he could freely enter the home without her knowledge.

Damian-Guerrero lived more than 350 miles from the victim, yet made the drive to her residence to commit the crimes. Multiple videos of the woman were discovered on his phone.

The night of Damian-Guerrero’s arrest, he is accused of filming the woman’s “private areas” while she was sleeping. Prosecutors said additional charges are possible, the Miami Herald reported.

“It was clear from (the woman’s) hands visibly shaking that she was distraught and upset over the news she just received regarding these videos and Mauricio being in her home,” a detective wrote in the affidavit.

The victim told police the suspect had apparently been in her attic after discovering evidence of his presence. Investigators found food, urine in a cup and his headphones up there. They also discovered a Tile Bluetooth tracking device, according to the affidavit.

The woman said she met Damian-Guerrero in October through OnlyFans and “said he seemed nice at first” when she lived at another residence in Dover, according to court documents.

“She gave him her address because he wanted to buy her a TV and fireplace…She never really wanted to meet him, but he was very pushy and eventually she was walking to her car and noticed a car pulled over close to her. She saw him ducking and hiding inside his car,” detectives wrote in the affidavit.

The accused stalker reportedly admitted breaking into her Dover apartment before later breaking into her Somersworth residence on multiple occasions. The woman “wanted a man to be obsessed with her and stalk her,” he reportedly said, according to the affidavit.

Furthermore, he also told detectives that he had planned “to put (the Tile) in her car to track her,” police said in court papers, Miami Herald reported.

Damian-Guerrero made an appearance in Strafford County Superior Court last week. He was released on bail, according to WCVB5.

While the case is pending, he’s required to wear a tracking device and is prohibited from contacting the woman or traveling to New Hampshire.

“He was released with pretty strict bail conditions,” Deputy Strafford County Attorney Emily Garod told the outlet. “But it is an ongoing concern of ours, the safety of the victim during the pendency of this case, so that is why we asked for him to be held pending trial.”