Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CONCORD, N.H. – A New Hampshire couple who were reported missing after going for a walk earlier this week have been found dead with gunshot wounds, police said.

Djeswende Reid, 66, and Stephen Reid, 67, were discovered dead Thursday in a wooded area of a park in Concord, according to authorities, Fox reported.

Their bodies had multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy later concluded that both deaths were classified a homicide, according to a press release from the New Hampshire DOJ.

Officials said, “The investigation to date has revealed that the Reids left their residence in the Alton Woods apartment complex at approximately 2:22 p.m. on the afternoon of Monday, April 18, 2022, and went for a walk that led them to the area of the Broken Ground Trails. Family and friends did not see or hear from them after that.”

Authorities said “residents of the area are encouraged to be vigilant and take normal precautions as they go about their daily lives. Any suspicious behavior or activity encountered should be reported to the Concord Police Department.”

Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood spoke about the crime and the concern they have for solving the mystery.

“This is a tragedy, and it’s something that came out of nowhere, and we’re doing our due diligence, investing all of our resources, working with our state and local partners, to bring this case to a successful resolution,” Osgood said, NECN-TV in Boston reported.

Anyone with information can call the Concord Police Department at (603) 225-8600. Moreover, tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100.