NEW CASTLE, N.H. – A yacht caught fire and black smoke billowed from the vessel on a New Hampshire river Saturday, forcing three people and two dogs to jump overboard. The large boat later sank, according to a report.

The crew aboard the 72-foot yacht named the Elusive, was on their way to a marina on the Piscataqua River in New Castle when trouble erupted below deck and black smoke appeared about 4 p.m., the New Hampshire Department of Safety said, according to the New York Post.

There were three people and two dogs that had to abandoned the vessel by jumping in the water as it went up in flames. They were rescued other boaters in the area.

The three individuals were identified as Arthur Watson, 67, and Diane Watson, 57, of New Canaan, Connecticut and Jarrod Tubbs, 33, of Jupiter, Florida. They were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and subsequently released.

#HappeningNow: a 72ft vessel is fully engulfed in flames in the #Piscataqua River, near New Castle #NH. @USCG Station Portsmouth

Harbor, NH Marine Patrol & @portsmouthnhfd are responding. Both reported people onboard the vessel were assisted by a good samaritan and are uninjured pic.twitter.com/sLbrvTahf5 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 18, 2022

The fully engulfed yacht drifted into Maine waters where it sank about two hours after the initial 911 call.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.