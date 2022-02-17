Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

OSSIPEE, N.H. — A Black Lives Matter protest organizer in New Hampshire pleaded guilty to 20 counts of possessing child pornography, according to reports.

Chris DeVries, 39, organized a North Conway BLM protest in June of 2020 he called “Skate Away the Hate.” The protest involved people riding bicycles and skateboards from Schouler Park to Depot Road and back in the New Hampshire White Mountains town of North Conway, the Post Millennial reported.

DeVries has also called for divesting funds from police and prison systems. Perhaps he had a premonition that his lewd-loathing-self would be heading there one day.

That day came came in December when Devries appeared in court just before Christmas. He was sentenced to a minimum of three to six years in custody, according to The Conway Daily Sun.

“He said his behavior impacted himself, his family and community. One reason he chose not to go to trial is so the photos in evidence would not have to be viewed again,” the Daily Sun reported.

One month following “Skate Away the Hate” protest, DeVries was charged with six counts of possessing child sexual abuse images, one count of possession of psilocybin mushrooms and one count of falsifying physical evidence.

According to the criminal complaint, the evidence charge was filed since DeVries threw his cellphone from the porch when law enforcement arrived. The images reportedly showed underaged girls in “lewd exhibition” of private parts or engaging in sexual activity, the Daily Sun reported.

Police launched an investigation that focused on DeVries based upon information provided to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by Snapchat. The content eventually led to a search warrant, which resulted in the evidence against the defendant.

While trying to strike a balance between a harsh sentence sought by the county attorney, and a lenient one suggested by the defense attorney, Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius noted during sentencing, “These are incredibly serious crimes. … This is not a victimless crime by any means.”

The judge said the children depicted in the photos are victimized every time they are uploaded to the internet.

DeVries surrendered to authorities and began his prison sentence on December 27, the Post Millennial reported.

According to the Daily Sun, one year could be taken off his sentence if he completes sex offender treatment. His sentence includes 7 and a half to 15 years in prison suspended for five years, a $4,000 fine, and he must register as a sex offender and comply with probation.

While living in Conway, DeVries served on the Municipal Budget Committee from 2015-17. He had no prior criminal record.

