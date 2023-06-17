Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Duanesburg, N.Y. — A state trooper was shot and a driver has died from a self-inflicted gunshot Friday after a traffic stop in Duanesburg, Schenectady County, police said. Syracuse.com reported that the driver, Nelson Troche, 32, of Schenectady had gotten out of state prison in March after serving 11 years for manslaughter.

Trooper Richard Albert made a traffic stop on an SUV that was speeding at about 100 mph around 11:16 a.m. on Interstate 88.

The driver opened fire and struck Albert in his left upper arm as he approached the SUV, O’Neil said. Albert returned fire and the driver fled on foot, she said.

Troche was found about an hour and a half later in the area of Darby Hill Road in Duanesburg, police said. He had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, she said.

Troche was taken to Albany Medical Center by a med flight and was declared dead.

Trooper Albert was taken to Ellis Hospital and has since been discharged.