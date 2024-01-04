Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. – New York State troopers survived and a gunman is dead following an exchange of gunfire on a New York interstate Wednesday afternoon in Rockland County, according to authorities.

The gun battle occurred on Interstate 87 about 2:55 p.m. Authorities said troopers tried to stop a white Mercedes on the New York State Thruway in the town of Ramapo. Law enforcement authorities said the vehicle was connected to an earlier shooting in Albany that left a man critically injured, CBS New York reported.

As two troopers attempted to detain the suspect — who was the sole occupant of the Mercedes — the gunman opened fire, authorities confirmed.

Troopers returned fire and fatally shot the suspect. One of the troopers suffered an unspecified minor injury as a result of the shooting, but further details were not immediately available.

During a Wednesday evening press conference, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins confirmed the deceased driver of the Mercedes is believed to be responsible for shooting a man in the head in Albany about 1 p.m.

Hawkins said the gunshot victim was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

“Within minutes the [Albany Police Department’s] crime analysis center had identified the vehicle, the license plate and was following the vehicle on city cameras throughout Albany,” he noted.

The vehicle fled southbound on I-87 and continued to be tracked by police. Hence, the agency issued a “Be on the Lookout,” notice to state police with a description of the vehicle, which was subsequently contacted about 120 miles south of Albany.

The suspect’s intended destination was unclear, according to Hawkins.

Neither the deceased gunman nor the Albany shooting victim have yet to be publicly identified, the New York Post reported.

“This individual engaged in activity that could not only potentially take an individual’s life … but could have injured others in the area,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said.

