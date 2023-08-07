Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – A prominent cancer doctor in New York City killed herself and her baby at their Westchester County home Saturday morning in what police described as a murder-suicide.

Dr. Krystal Cascetta, 40, was a Hematology-Oncology specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital. She died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after apparently shooting her child, ABC 7 reported.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 7:00 a.m., Krystal Cascetta entered her child’s room and shot her baby and then turned the gun on herself,” New York State Police said in a statement. “The scene is consistent with a murder/suicide.”

The horrific incident occurred at her $1 million home that she shared with her husband, Tim Talty, 37, in the town of Somers, according to the Daily Mail.

Moreover, the oncologist’s parents were reportedly at the house when the horror occurred while Talty was away, police told The Journal News.

Someone from inside the home called 911, said State Trooper Steven Nevel, according to NBC News.

The person heard the first gunshot but thought something had just fallen, Nevel said.

Then they heard the second gunshot before they could reach the room to make sure everything was OK and found the door locked. They broke down the door and found the doctor and her baby dead, according to the trooper.

“We know, 100%, without a doubt, that it was a murder-suicide,” said Nevel.

The slain 4-month-old daughter, born around March, was the couple’s only child.

Police were dispatched to the residence at least twice before Cascetta shot and killed her infant before turning the gun on herself, an upstate neighbor told the New York Post on Sunday.

“They had ambulances and police come to their house two, maybe three times this summer. At least twice,” recalled neighbor Bob Stuart, 71, who lives near the doctor’s home. “I saw the police and ambulances arrive.”

It’s unclear what prompted the prior response by police and an ambulance to the stately property.

According to her biography on the Mt. Sinai website, Cascetta graduated from Albany Medical College and specialized in breast cancer research. She was given an award for the compassion she showed when dealing with patients.

Cascetta completed her residency at Hofstra North Shore LIJ School of Medicine at North Shore University Hospital, where she also received a similar award, the New York Post reported.

Mt. Sinai Hospital declined to comment when contacted by the news outlet.

Dr. Krystal Cascetta accepting the Physician’s Recognition Award at the 2018 SHAREing and CAREing Gala. ( Mount Sinai Queens/Facebook)

Cascetta married Talty in 2019 at a ceremony in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Her husband owns the protein bar company Talty Bars.

Cascetta and Talty on their 2019 wedding day. ( Instagram)

The company’s website says that Cascetta used her background in science and medicine to help advise during the creation of the product.

“The people closest to Krystal will tell you that being a doctor is in her DNA,” Talty Bars’ website reads. “Krystal, herself, will tell you that she has wanted to be a doctor for as long as she can remember; that even as a child she could be found wrapping her dolls in gauze.”

“When Krystal was in 8th grade, her mother’s best friend passed away from breast cancer. It was this life-altering event that helped Krystal decide that Medical Oncology would be her specialty.”

“Krystal is an avid runner and fitness enthusiast, who understands the needs to be fueled by clean and tasty ingredients. We are honored to have such an exceptional woman as part of the Talty Bar family.”

The doctor used her background in science and medicine to help advise during the creation of her husband’s energy bar company. ( Instagram)

Neighbors said the couple was very nice, but also extremely private — to the point where nearby residents said they had no idea Cascetta had been pregnant.

“Very private people, kept to themselves,” said Betsy Stuart.

“They came over and introduced themselves when they moved in about two years ago, and then we never heard from them again,” she said. “We didn’t even know she was pregnant.”

