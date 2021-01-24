Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Nerick Lufungula this week.

News13 reports that Officer Lufungula was found unconscious on Thursday and dies a short time later.

The information that we have gathered at this time indicates that the death was of natural causes.

We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of one of our own, Officer Nerick Lufungula. Officer Lufungula was found unconscious yesterday afternoon and pronounced deceased a short time later due to what appears to be natural causes. You will be missed, Nerick. #cmpd pic.twitter.com/SsRprsaUEK — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 22, 2021

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said that “the passing of Officer Lufungula saddens me to my core. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow officers during this difficult time,”

