Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Brandon Poulter

(Daily Caller News Foundation) — The controversial nonbinary former senior Department of Energy (DOE) official Sam Brinton was on a taxpayer-funded trip when he was involved in a high-profile luggage theft case last year, according to Fox News.

Brinton is involved in multiple cases of luggage theft across the country, which brought him infamy and also eventually resulted in his departure from the Biden administration. New information has revealed that Brinton was on a taxpayer-funded trip to the DOE-operated Nevada National Security Site near Las Vegas in July 2022 when Brinton stole thousands of dollars worth of items in luggage, according to documents obtained by Fox News.

Las Vegas prosecutors charged Brinton with grand larceny in December of 2022, alleging that Brinton stole a suitcase valued at nearly $4,000 on July 6, 2022, the same day Brinton traveled to Las Vegas on government business, according to Fox News.

“It’s outrageous that tax dollars transported Brinton to and from the scene of a crime, putting the American public unwittingly at the wheel of the getaway car,” watchdog group Functional Government Initiative spokesman Peter McGinnis told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Brinton sparked controversy for alleging his parents abused him for being gay and for regularly posting pictures publicly wearing dresses while donning a mustache.

The government-funded trip was estimated to cost nearly $2,000, according to DOE documents reviewed by Fox News.

Brinton pleaded no contest to the charges and received no jail time as a result and was ordered to pay the victim nearly $4,000 along with additional fees, according to Fox News.

Brinton was arrested again in May 2023 as a “Fugitive of Justice” in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The DOE did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This article appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.