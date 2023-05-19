Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Debra Heine

(American Greatness) — Sam Brinton, the Biden regime’s short-lived nuclear waste guru, was back in the news Thursday after being arrested at his home as a “fugitive from justice.” Brinton, 35, was fired from his Department of Energy (DOE) position late last year after he was implicated in a string of luggage thefts at various U.S. airports.

Former Biden official Sam Brinton has been arrested as “fugitive from Justice” after stealing luggage from multiple airports. If only there had been some warning signs…https://t.co/j4tECHlHgJ pic.twitter.com/UrtVhDJskV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 18, 2023

A person claiming to be Brinton’s neighbor told the Daily Wire on Thursday that “four unmarked police showed up” at his residence Wednesday night and escorted Brinton away in handcuffs an hour later.

“They are being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on a no-bond status as they await an extradition hearing,” an MCPD spokesperson explained, using the kink fetishist’s preferred pronouns.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police is spearheading the investigation. The agency told the Daily Wire that police “executed a search warrant May 17 in Montgomery County, Maryland, in connection with allegations of stolen property in luggage from Reagan National Airport that was brought to the department’s attention in February 2023.”

Brinton was proudly heralded by the Biden regime as the first “gender-fluid” person to serve in the federal government when he began his service at the DOE on June 19, 2022.

Last month, Brinton pleaded no contest to charges stemming from the theft of a woman’s luggage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport in July 2022, the New York Post reported.

In exchange for the plea deal, the role-playing “pup handler” was ordered to pay the woman back and given a 180-day suspended jail sentence.

“Days later, Brinton agreed to undergo a mental health evaluation as part of an adult diversion program at a hearing stemming from similar charges related to a theft at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September 2022. A DOE spokesman said that Brinton was ‘on leave’ after the first charges were filed and didn’t confirm his dismissal until months later.”

Back in February, a Tanzanian fashion designer who lost her suitcase at an airport in 2018 revealed on social media that she had spotted Brinton wearing her unique outfits in photographs online.

Asya Idarous Khamsin, who is based in Houston, Texas, said she lost her luggage at the Washington, D.C. airport in 2018, and after hearing about the Brinton case on Fox News, recognized her outfits in online photographs of the notorious “kink activist.”

“Surprisingly I found his images [were] my custom made outfits which was in the lost bag,” Khamsin wrote on Twitter. She shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a design that was lost in the suitcase, and a photo of Brinton apparently wearing the same frock.

Khamsin said at the time that she had reported the thefts, but was not aware of the status of the investigation.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News.

