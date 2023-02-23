Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Debra Heine

(American Greatness) — A Tanzanian fashion designer who lost her suitcase at an airport in 2018 said on social media this week that she had spotted Joe Biden’s former “nuclear waste guru” Sam Brinton wearing her unique outfits in photographs online.

Brinton was relieved of his duties at the Department of Energy in December after he was charged with stealing women’s suitcases in two different states. Brinton allegedly stole a $320 piece of luggage from Harry Reid International Airport in July of 2022, and a $2,325 Vera Bradley roller bag from the luggage carousel at the Minneapolis airport in September of 2022.

The out and proud pup fetishist was tapped by Joe Biden in February of 2022 to be deputy assistant secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Energy Department’s Office of Nuclear Energy. He was reportedly placed on leave over the summer, although the DOE for weeks refused to answer media inquiries regarding Brinton’s employment status following his run-ins with the law. The Department finally confirmed on Dec. 12 that Brinton had been fired.

Asya Idarous Khamsin, who is based in Houston, Texas, said she lost her luggage at the Washington, D.C. airport in 2018, and after hearing about the Brinton case on Fox News, recognized her outfits in online photographs of the notorious “kink activist.”

“Surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfits which was in the lost bag,” Khamsin wrote on Twitter. She shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a design that was lost in the suitcase, and a photo of Brinton apparently wearing the same frock.

My name is Asyakhamsin tanzanian fashion designer based in houston Texas USA 🇺🇸 I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfitswhich was in the lost bag on 2018 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lJwLHtMJlz — asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 20, 2023

Khamsin shared photographs of another one of her designs she recognized on Brinton.

Brinton wore the bright orange number for the Trevor Project’s annual TrevorLIVE LGBTQ Gala in New York City on June 11, 2018.

He wore only the flowing shawl at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Dec. 2, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Brinton wore the red dress at United Nations Headquarters in New York City on Feb. 22, 2019. Brinton, the head of advocacy and government affairs at the Trevor Project, was a panelist during the UN’s 2019 Global Engagement Summit to support Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Khamsin first made the discovery over Christmas, sharing photos of Brinton allegedly wearing her orange outfit in a much overlooked Dec. 26 Facebook post.

“Recently on Fox News I learned about Sam Brinton luggage issue and I saw the pictures he wore my custom made designs which was in that lost bag on 2018,” she wrote.

The designer shared pictures of Brinton and her model wearing “the same outfit designed and tailored by myself.”

Khamsin didn’t indicate whether she is interested in pressing charges.

Thursday morning, Khamsin posted more photos of Brinton wearing ornate neck jewelry she recognizes as her own, as well as the pink frock a commenter spotted online earlier.

Fox News reports that on Dec. 16, after Khamsin recognized her clothes on Brinton, she filed a complaint with the Houston Police Department, who forwarded the case to the FBI field office in Minneapolis.

She then received a phone call regarding the complaint in late January from the FBI field office in Minneapolis, according to Khamsin’s husband.

“Houston police, I guess, they [sent] the case to the FBI in Minnesota,” Khamsin’s husband told Fox News Digital. “He called to say, ‘I’m [with] the FBI, I’m working on this case.’ Then my wife gave him the information and we didn’t hear anything. We don’t know whether the case is on. We don’t know whether the case is cold.”

This article originally appeared at Alpha News.