LAS VEGAS – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said ex-Biden official Sam Brinton was processed at the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday morning.

Police released a mugshot of Brinton in connection to his alleged theft of a passenger’s luggage at Harry Reid International Airport in July. Police were able to identify Brinton as the suspect after Alpha News broke the story last month that he was charged in a similar incident at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Through the investigation, Brinton was developed as the suspect in this case. Brinton is facing grand larceny charges (theft valued between $1,200 but less than $5,000) Event # LLV220799999697 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 14, 2022

Brinton is facing grand larceny charges for the Las Vegas theft. He made his first court appearance Wednesday and was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bail.

BREAKING: Ex-Biden official Sam Brinton turned himself in at the Las Vegas jail after a judge at today's in-person hearing signed off on an agreed-upon $15,000 bail. Cash bond has already been posted. Brinton's bail condition: "Stay out of trouble."pic.twitter.com/1l60Hc94gq — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) December 14, 2022

As of this week, Brinton is no longer employed at the Department of Energy. His first court appearance in the Minnesota case has been delayed until February.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News.