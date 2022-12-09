Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAS VEGAS – Sam Brinton is the controversial Biden administration official who was charged with felony theft last month after allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Now an arrest warrant has been issued for him in connection to a second reported theft at an airport in Las Vegas, according to the Daily Wire.

Brinton works for the Department of Energy. He has caused a stir among Americans for his role in the federal government for dressing in drag and boasting online about his puppy role-play fetish.

A felony arrest warrant has been issued for Brinton charging grand larceny with a value between $1,200 and $5,000. He is accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport, 8 News Now reported.

During the theft incident at MSP International in September, Brinton was attending an LGBTQ engineering conference held in St. Paul. The luggage in question belonged to a female victim and had a value of $2,325.

Prior to working in government, Brinton was an anti-conversion therapy activist who taught “Kink 101” workshops on college campuses, according to The National Pulse. A photo from one of these workshops shows Brinton in a dress as he stands over three males in leather dog masks.

Brinton teaches a “Kink 101” workshop at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. (Instagram via The National Pulse)

Brinton discussed his “pup play” fetish in a 2016 Metro Weekly article, The Pulse reported.

“One of the hardest things about being a handler is that I’ve honestly had people ask, ‘Wait, you have sex with animals?’” Brinton said. “They believe it’s abusive, that it’s taking advantage of someone who may not be acting up to a level of human responsibility … The other misperception is that I have some really messed up background, like, did I have some horrible childhood trauma that made me like to have sex with animals?”

Brinton is also a member of the sacrilegious drag queen society called “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” which mocks Catholic nuns with names like “Sister Porn Again,” “Sister Chastity Boner,” and “Sister Roz Erection,” according to American Greatness.

Brinton, who goes by the name “Sister Ray Dee O’Active,” attended the group’s 2021 “Lavender Mass” where he paid tribute to “Daddy Fauci,” The Pulse reported.

According to the Washington Examiner, Brinton once talked with college students about “how he enjoys tying up his significant other like a table, and eating his dinner on him while he watches Star Trek.”

The Department of Energy placed Brinton on leave after charges were first filed in Minneapolis.

