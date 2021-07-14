Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















REDMOND, Wash. — Richard Sherman, an NFL veteran cornerback, was arrested early Wednesday morning on a burglary domestic violence charge, according to jail records.

The 33-year-old free agent who last played for the San Francisco 49ers was booked at the King County Correctional Facility in Washington state shortly after 6 a.m. for “Burglary Domestic Violence,” Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported on Twitter.

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman was booked at 6:08 this am at the Seattle Correctional Facility for “Burglary Domestic Violence”, per King County public records. Sherman also was denied bail. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

According to a police spokesperson for the Redmond Police Department, officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. after an unidentified person in the home said an adult male family member was attempting to force his way into the residence where he did not live. Police arrived and struggled with Sherman who reportedly fought with officers before being secured and taken into custody. No one was injured in the confrontation, Fox reported.

Police told ESPN that Sherman, 33, was denied bail since defendants in domestic violence cases are required to appear before a judge prior to release. This is standard protocol.

Not long after news of his arrest was publicized, ESPN reported that Sherman was also being investigated for a separate incident involving a hit-and-run and damage to state Department of Transportation property.

The Washington State Police received a report of a single-car collision at approximately 1 a.m. The car, which was registered to Sherman, had struck a concrete barrier and was abandoned in a nearby parking lot.

In the course of trying to track down Sherman on a blood search warrant, which was sought to determine whether he was impaired related to the hit-and-run, state police then were connected with the Redmond Police Department. They ended up at the residence that originated the 911 call and identified Sherman at the location. The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the recent allegations of domestic violence are being investigated as a felony, NBC Sports tweeted.

News: King County public records show that Richard Sherman has been booked for “Burglary Domestic Violence.” The “INV” means it’s being investigated as a felony. pic.twitter.com/kz5qZp051S — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) July 14, 2021

A 10-year veteran and five-time Pro Bowler, Sherman spent the first seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and the last three with the San Francisco 49ers. He was released in February.

