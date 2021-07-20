Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















NEW YORK — An 80-year-old New York man was found dead in a Staten Island apartment building with the words “I touch little girls” written on his body, police said Tuesday.

The New York Post reported the unnamed elderly man was discovered just after 9:30 a.m. Monday inside the first-floor hallway of 256 Corson Ave., according to police.

The homicide victim was discovered shirtless and lying face up. Moreover, the elderly man had cuts to his forehead and two black eyes, according to law enforcement authorities.

“I touch little girls” was scribed on his bare chest in black ink, police confirmed.

Police also found the words “I take dolls in my room for girls age 1-5” on his stomach and “I touch” on his foot, according to police sources.

It was not clear if the man lived in the apartment building where he was discovered. Police did not disclose if the victim had known prior offenses related to pedophilia.

The medical examiner will determine a cause of death while NYPD’s homicide unit investigates the crime.