New Orleans police are mourning the loss of a 30-year veteran of the force who died from complications due to COVID-19.
Officer Mark Hill St. passed away on Thursday after being diagnosed with the disease on April 3, the NOPD said.
“It is with great sorrow that the New Orleans Police Department announce the passing of a brother in blue,” the department said in a statement.
According to Fox8, Hall most recently patrolled the French Quarter area.
“Please keep his family in your prayers,” police asked the public.
As of today, 82 police officers have died from COVID-19, making it the second most deadly incident in law enforcement history.
A total of 281 police officers have died from an illness related to the 9/11 attacks.