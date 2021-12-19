Mount Prospect, Illinois – When the Mount Prospect Police Department began wearing a new patch in 2017, they would have never imagined the controversy that would emerge three years later. Granted, calling it controversy feels pretty dumb but here we are again talking about how a “thin blue line” makes others feel unsafe. It does seem odd that no one seemed to care in 2017 or at just about any other time in history. Not to repeat the same history lesson that no one seems to be listening to but a thin blue line has nothing to do with anything in law enforcement other than a ceremonial expression of honoring fallen officers. In an old and tired “woke” complaint, the Mount Prospect Police Department came under fire from a few really stupid people because they believe the thin blue line represents racism or any number of make believe items they are told on Twitter. Don’t get us wrong. When others say they “feel unsafe” around a thin blue line, we believe them. But when did society begin listening to insane people and developing policy around those insane tirades?

Well, politicians in Mount Prospect do and in August, they voted to remove the patch from the department.

What happened next, should be proof positive that insanity never stops and it is time to stop listening to any of it.