GRAHAM, N.C. — A woman in Alamance County was charged with lying about a school bus sexual assault, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Alamance County deputies charged Melissa Marie King with filing a false report to law enforcement. The untruths were related to a prior case, Fox 8 reported.

Prior case

The sheriff’s office says they found video evidence of a Southern Alamance High School student, Brandon Tyler Lane, 18, physically assaulting and trying to sexually assault a middle school student.

Investigators believe bus driver and teacher Samuel Bradly Freeze, 42, of Graham, knew what was happening and did not stop it, according to a previous report by Fox 8.

Lane was charged with felony attempted second-degree forcible sex offense, misdemeanor sexual battery and four counts of misdemeanor assault. He received a $10,000 bond.

Freeze was charged with felony aiding and abetting attempted second-degree forcible sex offense, felony child abuse – sexual acts and four counts of misdemeanor child abuse. He received a $50,000 bond.

False report

Deputies say King told them her child was also a victim of earlier reported school bus assaults involving Freeze and Lane.

Investigators say witnesses told them that King told her daughter to make up the additional case so that she could have leverage in a lawsuit she planned to file against the school system, according to the report.

King was booked into the Alamance County jail and given a $500.00 unsecured bond.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for April 1 at 9 a.m.