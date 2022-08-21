Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHERRY HILL, N.J. – Actor Gary Busey is in hot water with the law as he faces several charges related to inappropriate touching of a sexual nature. The criminal allegations are connected to an appearance at a horror movie convention last weekend in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, according to reports.

“A California man is facing sexual offense charges stemming from incidents occurring at the annual Monster Mania Convention hosted by the Doubletree Hotel,” the Cherry Hill Police Department said.

Busey was one of the celebrities at the event held August 12-14 to meet horror movie fans. During the convention police responded to multiple complaints of sexual assault at the hotel, the Western Journal reported.

After fans complained about Busey’s conduct, the promoter of the event took action and he “was removed from the convention and instructed not to return,” according to a statement released Saturday by a Haddonfield attorney hired by Monster-Mania LLC, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Police confirmed that Busey’s conduct led to “multiple complaints.”

“On August 19th, 2022 as a result of the investigation, Cherry Hill Police Detectives charged Gary Busey, 78, of Malibu California,” the police agency noted.

Several at the convention had reported earlier in the week Gary Busey was removed from the event last weekend after they reported he was groping women. And reported that another actor appearing there “helped have Busey thrown out.” @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/AI0RfZPr5F — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) August 20, 2022

According to police, Busey is facing the following charges:

2 counts of Criminal Sexual Contact – 4th Degree

1 count of Criminal Attempt/ Criminal Sexual Contact – 4th Degree

1 count of Harassment – Disorderly Persons Offense

“It was about contact. It was about touching,” Cherry Hill Township Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann said, according to the Inquirer.

