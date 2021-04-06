Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















The trial of Derek Chauvin is set to resume Tuesday morning when one or more legal issues will be discussed, according to reports.

Witness testimony and the presentation of evidence will resume shortly after, Fox News reported.

During that time, Morries Lester Hall, who was with George Floyd on the day he died, will appear remotely from the Hennepin County jail. He has been described as a “key witness” for the prosecution. However, he recently informed the court that he will invoke the Fifth Amendment if asked to testify in the ongoing trial of Chauvin, who has been accused of murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of Floyd.