Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Brandon Mitchell, a juror in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, apparently wore a George Floyd-themed T-shirt at least twice, despite public denials, Breitbart reported.

According to The Washington Times on Wednesday:

Chauvin juror Brandon Mitchell has said he doesn’t remember wearing or even owning a George Floyd-themed T-shirt, but it turns out he sported it more than once. He wore the shirt, which says “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks/BLM,” during an Oct. 19 episode of “The Wholesome Podcast,” a dating-and-relationships show that he co-hosts, as shown on YouTube and flagged Wednesday on social media.

The apparent YouTube video of Mitchell’s podcast reportedly shows him (at left) wearing the T-shirt in question:

Mitchell said earlier this week that he did not recall wearing the shirt or owning it, after photographs surfaced on social media of his participation in a protest in Washington, DC, last summer, that was connected to Black Lives Matter, according to KSTP.

Mitchell had claimed during jury selection that he had not attended such demonstrations, the Associated Press noted.

Chauvin is challenging the trial based on his constitutional right to a fair trial being violated, Law Officer reported. The issues include jury intimidation, prosecutorial misconduct, and alleged mistakes by the judge.

The motion, by defense lawyer Eric Nelson, did not mention the new Mitchell revelations, which include the BLM protests despite stating otherwise before he was selected, as well as the t-shirt discoveries.

Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death, and is waiting sentencing on June 25.