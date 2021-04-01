Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















MINNEAPOLIS — A key witness who was with George Floyd on the day he died has informed the court that he will invoke the Fifth Amendment if asked to testify in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial. The Hennepin County Public Defender’s Office filed a notice Wednesday on behalf of Morries Lester Hall, 42, who was one of two people in the vehicle with Floyd when police approached him due to allegations of using a fake $20 bill at Cup Foods in Minneapolis, Fox News reported.

“Mr. Morries Lester Hall, through undersigned counsel, hereby provides notice to all parties in this matter that if called to testify he will invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination,” said a notice filed by assistant public defender Adrienne Cousins. “Therefore, counsel for Mr. Hall respectfully moves this court to quash the subpoena … and release Mr. Hall from any obligations therein.”

Authorities previously said Hall was a key witness in the state’s investigation into the four officers who apprehended Floyd. He was seen in police body camera videos sitting in the car with Floyd — his longtime friend — as another occupant, Shawanda Hill, sat in the back seat, Fox reported.

Key witness in George Floyd trial who was in the car with him refuses to testify: Morries Lester Hall had outstanding warrants for his arrest on felony possession of a firearm, felony domestic assault and felony drug possession. Daily Mail Online https://t.co/9KXXGjJZYy — TheCyberChick (@warriors_mom) April 1, 2021

Both the prosecution and Chauvin’s defense attorney Eric Nelson listed Hall as a potential witness during the trial, reports said.

Last summer Hall told The New York Times that Floyd didn’t resist the arrest and instead attempted to defuse the situation.

“I could hear him pleading, ‘Please, officer, what’s all this for?’” he said.

An official said Hall initially gave a false name to officers after Floyd’s death. He then left Minneapolis and was tracked down in Texas and arrested due to outstanding warrants for felony possession of a firearm, felony domestic assault, and felony drug possession, the paper reported.

Hall described himself as a “key witness,” in the Times interview.

“I’m a key witness to the cops murdering George Floyd, and they want to know my side. Whatever I’ve been through, it’s all over with now. It’s not about me,” he said.

Nevertheless, defense questioning would likely focus on the alleged fake U.S. currency as well as drug use and where the narcotics originated. Therefore, on the advice of legal counsel, Hall decided it was prudent to quit talking.

