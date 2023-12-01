Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TUCSON, Ariz. – Derek Chauvin’s family has finally heard from him, and the news is not good. He was stabbed 22 times while making copies in the law library/media room last Friday, Nov. 24, reported Liz Collin, who produced the riveting documentary, “The Fall of Minneapolis.”

Chauvin’s family was kept in the dark for several days after the attack. Fortunately, he is expected to recover from his wounds, Collin reported on social media – X.

JUST IN: Derek Chauvin’s family has heard from him. He told them he was stabbed 22 times while making copies in the media room on Friday. He is expected to be ok. — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) December 1, 2023

Chauvin, 47, was sent to FCI Tucson from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison in August 2022 to simultaneously serve a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights and a 22½-year state sentence for second-degree murder.

Collin and Alpha News are reporting that inmate “John Turscak, 52, has been charged with attempted murder in the prison stabbing of Derek Chauvin. Turscak stabbed Chauvin 22 times with an improvised knife.”

BREAKING: John Turscak, 52, has been charged with attempted murder in the prison stabbing of Derek Chauvin. Turscak stabbed Chauvin 22 times with an improvised knife. Story and details to come… pic.twitter.com/0moGTlu9Dp — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) December 1, 2023

Turscak told correctional officers he would’ve killed Chauvin had they not responded so quickly, prosecutors said, according to WBALTV.

Turscak later told FBI agents that he’d been thinking about assaulting Chauvin for about a month because he is a high-profile inmate but denied wanting to kill him, prosecutors said.

Furthermore, Collin wrote on social media – X, “Turscak stated that his attack on DC on Black Friday was symbolic with Black Lives Matter movement and the ‘Black Hand’ symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia criminal organization.”

CHARGES: “Turscak stated that his attack on DC on Black Friday was symbolic with the Black Lives Matter movement and the “Black Hand” symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia criminal organization.” pic.twitter.com/MBAUuJGeAc — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) December 1, 2023

According to Collin, the inmate who attacked Chauvin is not only a member of the Mexican Mafia, but a former FBI informant.

Derek Chauvin was stabbed by a former FBI informant and Mexican Mafia member. pic.twitter.com/7Ykb0wXS9t — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) December 1, 2023

Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, had advocated for keeping him out of general population and away from other inmates, anticipating he’d be a target. In Minnesota, Chauvin was mainly kept in solitary confinement “largely for his own protection,” Nelson wrote in court papers last year.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...