Detective Myiesha Stewart killed in Mississippi shootout, suspect in custody

GREENVILLE, Miss. – A police detective in Mississippi was killed in what is being described as a “big shootout,” authorities confirmed.

The deadly encounter occurred between Reed and Rebecca Streets in Greenville around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The downed officer was identified as Detective Myiesha Stewart. She was shot and killed while responding to a call, WVLT 8 reported.

A suspect reportedly shot a man in the head and a woman in the foot. Both the suspect and the man he reportedly shot were airlifted to a Jackson hospital, law enforcement sources told WLBT.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case. Once the investigation is complete, they will “share their findings with the local Attorney General’s Office,” officials said.

According to MBI, the suspect is being treated and is in the custody of law enforcement personnel.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell announced the death of Stewart via online platforms.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Detective Myiesha Stewart,” Tindell wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends as well as the members of the Greenville Police Department.”

“It is difficult to find words at a time like this,” said Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons at a press conference. “It’s definitely a sad day here in Greenville. It’s a sad day for the Mississippi Delta. It’s a sad day for the state of Mississippi when an officer pays the ultimate sacrifice in losing her life in the line of duty.”

Stewart was the mother of a 3-year-old son, Chase, who was present at the mayor’s Wednesday press conference. “Our community is hurting,” Simmons said before breaking down in tears, WLBT reported.

Simmons said Stewart was a person who exhibited “heart and courage.”

“In her final act,” he said, “she leaves a legacy of duty, honor, strength, courage and service.”

Gov. Tate Reeves described Stewart’s service to the community as “selfless.”

“Her bravery and selfless service to her community will be remembered,” the governor said. “We are safer because of the tireless commitment of her and police officers around the state to keeping our families safe.”

There were no further details immediately released.