NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Tennessee family that has been missing for nearly two weeks was located Wednesday in a crashed vehicle that had fallen into a ravine. All three occupants were dead, according to authorities.

Jeremy Cook, 39, his fiancée, Johanna Manor, 28, and her daughter Adalicia Manor, 8, were last seen on Jan. 16, FOX17 Nashville reported.

According to the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, the bodies were discovered inside their truck near I-840 on the 3700 block of Boston Theta Road in Williamson County.

Investigators believe the truck likely hydroplaned or hit a patch of ice on a bridge before striking the median and falling about 100 feet into a wooded ravine, Lt. Mike Doddo told WKRN-TV.

“The family is devastated,” the lieutenant said. “You’ve lost almost an entire generation in one crash, that’s tragic in itself. This is just a tragic weather-related accident.”

Doddo said the family appeared to have died upon impact. They were not spotted sooner since the placement of the vehicle made it difficult to see from the bridge.

Apparently a witness had reported the crash, but left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement personnel. “This family would have been found a lot sooner had that person stuck around,” Doddo said. Initially, the family’s babysitter called seeking a welfare check at their home on Jan. 21. No one was at the residence and nothing suspicious was discovered, FOX reported. Authorities began searching for the family when Adalicia’s biological father filed a missing persons report on Jan. 23. Investigators pinged one of their cell phones and eventually located the wreckage.

