If anyone is put in physical danger, they instead vowed to seek help from the American Indian Movement, which was founded in Minneapolis in 1968 to address systemic issues of poverty and police brutality against Native Americans and has been policing their own communities for years.

However, self-policing a small homogenous society is far different that a heterogenous environment.

Consequently, maintaining the promise not to call the police has proven more difficult than imagined, as some residents have avoided the park altogether. Others said they had trouble sleeping at night, fearing campers would force their way into their homes. Furthermore, residents fear for the safety of their children.

“I’m not being judgmental,” Carrie Nightshade, 44, told the Times, explaining she no longer allows her children, 12 and 9, to play in the park by themselves. “It’s not personal. It’s just not safe.

Another resident, Mitchell Erickson, said he regretted calling 911 when two black teenagers cornered him a block away from his home, held a gun to his chest and demanded his car keys. Erickson said he mistakenly handed over his house keys, and the frustrated teens left him only to steal another car a few blocks away.

“Been thinking more about it,” Erickson said in a text message to a reporter. “I regret calling the police. It was my instinct but I wish it hadn’t been. I put those boys in danger of death by calling the cops.”

“Yeah I know and yeah it was scary but the cops didn’t really have much to add after I called them,” he continued. “I haven’t been forced to think like this before. So I would have lost my car. So what? At least no one would have been killed.”

Joseph Menkevich, who lives in an apartment complex two blocks from the park, said he first called a community activist, who did not pick up the phone, before dialing 911 after finding a black man with a hospital bracelet passed out in the elevator of his building, Fox News reported.

“It didn’t resolve in a way that I had hoped,” Menkevich said. “All they did was offer to bring him back to the hospital. He refused, so they kicked him out on a rainy night.”

Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA protesters have advocated defunding the police since Floyd’s death. Some BLM voices have greater aspirations than defunding law enforcement.

Greater New York Black Lives Matter president Hawk Newsome said Thursday, “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it,…” Law Officer reported. “I just want black liberation and black sovereignty, by any means necessary.”