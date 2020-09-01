MILWAUKEE — A police community service officer was fatally shot Monday in Milwaukee while reportedly responding to a “neighbor dispute” in the city.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that the officer was 35 years old and had been with the department for four years. The identity of the CSO was not immediately released.

Consequently, a 65-year-old was arrested, the news organization reported. There was no further information.

Michael Brunson, the acting police chief in the city, told the paper that the CSO was well respected by peers and called it a “tragic day for the Milwaukee Police Department and for this city.”

Four others were killed in the city over the weekend, WPR reported. The report said that the investigation into the officer’s killing is still in its early stages.

According to a 2017 job posting, community service officers are not sworn officers but respond to non-emergency calls, help with accident investigations, file reports from residents and assist with other tasks. They are unarmed.