Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MILWAUKEE – A GoFundMe page has been set up to help injured Milwaukee police officer Dan Morrell, who was shot on January 2. The Milwaukee Police Association said in a statement that the officer faces a “long road to recovery.”

“We often speak about the extraordinary bravery our officers exhibit each and every day,” wrote MPA President Andrew Wagner. “Yesterday, January 2, 2024, we saw that courage on display as Milwaukee Police Officers responded to a domestic violence call that ended in an officer being shot.”

The suspect, Harrell Martin, is in custody. He streamed on Facebook Live during the incident.

The GoFundMe page was set up by Morrell’s sister. It reads,

I wanted to reach out and share some news about my brother, Dan, who is a dedicated Milwaukee Police Officer. On January 2nd, 2024, while bravely responding to a domestic violence situation, Dan was shot and injured. It was a terrifying ordeal for him and our family, but we’re grateful that his injuries are non-life threatening. He is recovering from a broken femur and a nicked artery. His doctors are unsure of his recovery time, or whether he will ever have full mobility in his leg as he did before.

Dan’s unwavering commitment to serving and protecting our community has unfortunately led to a significant setback, which will be requiring extensive rehabilitation that will prevent him and his wife Tiffany, who is also a Milwaukee Police Officer from returning to work for an extended period. As they face this challenging journey together, we seek your generosity to help alleviate the financial burdens that accompany such a life-altering event. Your contributions will provide crucial support for Dan’s unforeseen medical expenses, rehabilitation, and daily living costs during this difficult time. Anything is appreciated. Thank you all for your support. We truly couldn’t do it without you.

Milwaukee Police Officer Dan Morrell, 38, “has served the MPD for 16 years. He was shot while he and other officers protected the community from a dangerous, armed felon,” Wagner wrote. “He is recovering from a broken femur and a nicked artery. His doctors are unsure of his recovery time, or whether he will ever have full mobility in his leg as he did before.”

According to Wagner, “We use the word ‘hero’ when we talk about Dan, and his family is facing a significant hardship in the coming months as his wife will need to take time off from work while caring for him.”

He continued, “A GoFundMe has been set up for Dan, and we encourage donations that will help defray what will be unforeseen medical expenses, rehabilitation, and daily living costs as Dan and his wife navigate a life they never anticipated.”

The Milwaukee Police Association says it will also be setting up a fund through Milwaukee Fallen Heroes that “will become active in the upcoming day, for tax deductible donations. On behalf of Dan’s family, the MPA thanks the community for your support and your prayers. They are asking for privacy at this time and any media inquiries will be handled by the MPA.”

This article originally appeared at Wisconsin Right Now and was reprinted with permission.