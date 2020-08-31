Highlights

People are leaving cities because of riots, crime and COVID.

“The coronavirus is not the only reason those major cities are seeing an exodus…All cities mentioned have out of control crime, social unrest and lawlessness.”

When the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times both cite crime and disorder as a reason people are moving, there’s something to it.

A newly arrived news manager for a Baltimore television station wanted to experience living in the city. He and his family bought a townhome in Charles Village, a pretty tree-lined community convenient to everything. He had a detached garage. The family’s bikes were stolen. This happened not once but several times. The thefts scared his family. He subsequently moved twenty miles outside of the city.

But most fear of crime studies measure any sign of disorder, it doesn’t necessarily depend on violence or theft. Graffiti, litter, disorderly conduct or any actions that indicate a community’s lack of control can cause fear. “Perhaps the biggest influence on fear of crime is public concern about neighborhood disorder, social cohesion and collective efficacy,” Wikipedia.

Anytime cities go through signs of disarray, people adjust or move. In the minds of many, looting, violence, unprovoked attacks on innocent people, arson, and collective violence is a strong signal that it’s time to get out.

It’s almost impossible to view social media without seeing multiple examples of the above daily. The righteousness of the cause is irrelevant; people do not want to live or work or shop or invest in any area deemed risky. Businesses withdrawal and start looking elsewhere.

It’s not as dramatic as John Carpenter’s “Escape from New York” or “Escape from L.A.,” but several major cities are seeing an exodus of residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic and recent spikes in violent crime.

After years of steady migration into the country’s biggest cities, the trend seems to be reversing with the coronavirus. Seven of the top ten priciest rental markets saw apartment prices drop an average of over the same time last year. Businesses have had to shut their doors leaving empty shop fronts and offices for sale in once-bustling downtown areas.

A recent study by , a data research firm, found that 54% of companies in major downtown areas, like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco were considering or planning to move out of the city.

A June survey by found one-quarter of Americans who said they considered moving permanently because of COVID-19. In April, a different poll found close to of people said they would move out of densely populated areas after the pandemic was over.

Even before the pandemic, there was a steady migration away from cities. The country’s three largest metro areas—New York, Los Angeles and Chicago—saw a net in recent years.

The coronavirus is not the only reason those major cities are seeing an exodus, explained John Boyd, founder of , which counsels corporations and developers on where to locate. “All cities mentioned have out of control crime, social unrest and lawlessness,” he said. All of the cities also faced fiscal crises before the pandemic, and with billions in lost revenue and increased demand for services the conditions have only worsened. “Major cities today are facing a wake-up call,” Boyd asserted.

Beyond COVID-19, people also appear to be leaving the city over . Fifth Avenue has beenfor weeks following mass demonstrations, including some that devolved into riots. Armed guards watch over storefronts and protecting upscale stores.