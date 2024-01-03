Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MILWAUKEE – Harrell Martin, the suspect in the shooting of a Milwaukee police officer, was wanted on a warrant in a felony Waukesha County court case at the time of the shooting, Wisconsin Right Now has learned. The officer was shot in the leg but is expected to survive.

Martin went on Facebook Live during the standoff with police. In the background, a young child could be heard. WRN confirmed Martin is the suspect with two sources. Additionally, in the Facebook Live, he says, “In a whole shoot out with the police right now. They (expletive expletive).”

In a press release, Milwaukee police wrote that they had responded to a “domestic violence-related subject with a gun call on the 1800 block of W. Fairmount Ave.” around 9:21 a.m. in Milwaukee on January 2, 2024. Upon arrival, officers “engaged in dialogue with the suspect in an attempt to obtain cooperation,” the news release says.

Harrel Martin (Image via Wisconsin Right Now)

“Officers attempted to approach at the front of the residence when the suspect fired shots at the officers. Several officers returned fire and then some officers relocated to the rear of the residence at which time the suspect fired more shots in their direction, subsequently striking an officer. No one was struck by the officers’ gunfire.”

(Note: Wisconsin Right Now published Facebook Live video related to the incident and can be viewed here.)

The release stated that the suspect “retreated back into the residence and refused to surrender. At the time, four children were also in the residence. A tactical set-up was established and negotiators were summoned.”

According to CCAP, Harrel Martin was wanted on a warrant when he did not show up for court in a felony case out of Waukesha County for 2022. He was charged with fleeing an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and operating while revoked.

Bail was set at $25,000, but he never showed up for court, so an arrest warrant was issued.

In April, in Milwaukee County, there was a child support action filed against him. The court ordered shared placement for the kids between Martin and the mother. A 2022 restraining order filed against him was thrown out when the petitioner didn’t show up for court. There is also an unemployment compensation case against him.

In 2019, he was convicted of felony trying to flee an officer in Milwaukee County. He got 90 days in the House of Correction and a stayed prison sentence.

His Facebook page called him “Nu Nu” and said he works in auto detailing. “I’m not stressin bout nothing nomo what ever don’t go right just ain’t meant for me,” he wrote.

