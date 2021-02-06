Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















SHEPHERD, MI — A mother is facing several criminal charges for allegedly choking her 2-month-old son.

On February 2nd, Michigan State Police responded to a report of a woman having a cord wrapped around her infant son’s neck.

MLive reports that the child was taken to an area hospital and was later released.

The investigation to a warrant for the mother’s arrest. The woman was identified as 21-year-old Skyler A. Warner. Warner was arrested on three counts of second-degree child abuse and single counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder including strangulation and domestic violence.

The investigation is ongoing and police could not release additional details.

