— A North Carolina police officer was injured Wednesday night when his patrol car crashed into a semi-tractor-trailer. The crash occurred in Zebulon around 11:15 p.m. on N.C. Highway 39 near U.S. Route 64.

According to Zebulon police, the Middlesex officer did not yield at a stop sign and crashed into the side of a passing semi-tractor-trailer. It was not clear if the officer was engaged in enforcement activity at the time of collision. As a result, the patrol car caught fire and the officer was pinned inside, WRAL reported.

The officer was freed from the police unit and the fire was extinguished. He was taken to a local hospital and expected to survive.

The patrol car did not have its lights or siren activated at the time of the crash, police said.

