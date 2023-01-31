Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Fire Department fired three personnel on Monday after an investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols revealed they “failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment on the victim,” according to the fire chief. The announcement comes after the Memphis Police Department terminated five officers on Jan. 18 and suspended a sixth on Monday. All five police personnel who were fired face several criminal charges, including second-degree murder.

Memphis authorities released four videos of the incident on the night of Jan. 7, when police tracked down Nichols, 29, following a traffic stop and battered him, according to footage of the encounter. He died three days later.