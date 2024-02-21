Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A mother who works as a beautician in Tennessee has been hauled off to jail after posting photos of her 5-year-old daughter helping her give unclothed women intimate bikini waxes, according to reports.

On Monday, Jasmine Moss, 30, was arrested and charged with child neglect and child abuse after “numerous complaints” regarding photos on her professional Instagram page became known, the Memphis Police Department said in a news release.

“The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated and determined that the female adult involve” was committing the act of “Child Neglect” which ultimately led to the arrest warrant, police said.

The photos posted on Instagram showed a young girl working on women naked from the waist down — including one leaning back with her legs spread as the girl appeared to work on her private area. Another picture showed the girl wearing gloves while working on the prone woman’s naked crotch. The disturbing images were shared by TMZ.

In a post on her since-deleted Instagram account, @jasminedemiracle, Moss said her daughter worked on 24 clients over about eight hours, the New York Post reported.

“When I say I’m passing down Deed & LLCs to my creations, I mean that!” Moss reportedly captioned the photos.

Memphis Police began receiving complaints as the alarming images spread online last week. Many complaining individuals even asked people to stop sharing the pictures.

Melanie Saulsbury is a licensed esthetician in the city. During an interview with Action 5 News, she said that beyond being inappropriate, waxing is too dangerous for a young child.

“Even as an adult professional, you can get burned,” Saulsbury said.

The Department of Child Services has joined the Memphis Police Department in the investigation.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office’s Special Victims Unit is also overseeing the case “and remains dedicated to protecting the victim from any additional harm,” a spokesperson told the New York Post.

Moss was arraigned on Wednesday and subsequently released on her own recognizance.