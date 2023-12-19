Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman has been taken into custody and charged with setting fire to her ex-boyfriend’s bed while he, his girlfriend, and his girlfriend’s baby were sleeping.

Derica B. Wiggins, 20, was arrested on Friday and charged with a slew of felonies in connection with the attack, which occurred earlier this year, WREG-TV reported.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police and firefighters responded to a 911 call regarding a fire in the 6100 block of Park Grove during the evening of March 1, 2023.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered the fire had been quickly extinguished by a man soon after it started. The unnamed victims — a male adult, a female adult as well as the woman’s baby — were not injured.

The man said he was able to put out the fire and confronted his ex-girlfriend, Wiggins, in the driveway. Police said Ring video also showed Wiggins entering and exiting the residence.

Investigators said the fire destroyed the comforter on the bed and caused some smoke damage to the bedroom.

Wiggins was charged with one count each of aggravated arson, setting fire to another’s personal property, and reckless burning, as well as two counts of aggravated assault, according to court records reviewed by Law&Crime. Wiggins was booked at the Shelby County Jail and is being held on $150,000 bond. She is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday.