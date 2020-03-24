A member of the Detroit Police Department has died due to coronavirus.

A spokesperson with the department would only confirm that a person with the agency had passed away, Fox 2 reported. (See update below.)

Overall, the police department had 233 officers quarantined, as of Sunday. Of those in isolation, eight tested positive for COVID-19, Law Officer reported Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief James Craig said the department may need to seek assistance from Michigan State Police if things worsen.

Craig is expected to speak at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning regarding the case. The press conference will be held Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

———

UPDATE:

The member of the Detroit Police Department who passed away from coronavirus was a 38-year-old civilian dispatcher, WXYZ reported.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said that on the week of March 9, the employee traveled out of state. Upon arrival, he reportedly wasn’t feeling well.

ADVERTISEMENT

By this past Saturday, the employee was in the ICU with what was originally thought to be bronchitis.

He passed away early Monday morning. Police noted that the employee had respiratory issues.

“It is not just elderly people who are dying of these disease,” Duggan said. “It is critical that we respect the social distancing rules.”

Chief Craig’s press conference: