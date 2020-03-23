DETROIT — Detroit Police Department may ask for the state’s help as the number of officers infected with COVID-19 continues to rise.

Overall, there are 233 officers quarantined; 150 of those officers could return this week if they don’t show symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Sunday, there were eight confirmed cases within the department, WXYZ reported.

Chief James Craig says he is preparing for the possibility of a high number of officers quarantined, and may need to ask Michigan State Police for help.

On Friday, Craig said that while there have not been disruptions to police services, changes are already being made to protect officers still on duty. He said officers would not be performing non-essential duties, but the ability to fight crime would not be impacted.

In Detroit alone, there are more than 300 positive cases of COVID-19, according to WXYZ.