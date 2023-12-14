Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. – A trooper with the Michigan State Police was seriously wounded during a gun battle with a suspect Wednesday afternoon in Bridgeport. The trooper was rushed to the hospital to undergo emergency surgery, but is expected to recover. The gunman did not survive.

Law enforcement authorities tried to arrest a 51-year-old man about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4800 block of Dixie Highway in Bridgeport. The suspect had multiple felony warrants, including assault with intent to do great bodily harm and assault with a firearm, ABC 12 reported.

Director of the Michigan State Police, Col. James Grady, said the suspect produced a firearm and began to threaten troopers. A gun battle subsequently ensued. Both a trooper and the gunman were struck.

The wounded trooper sustained serious injuries, and was transported to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw, where he was rushed into emergency surgery, according to Grady. He was out of surgery about 7:30 p.m. and is expected to recover.

The suspect was later pronounced dead.

Third District troopers were involved in a shooting a short time ago in Bridgeport Township at Dixie near California. Initial reports indicate that a trooper and the suspect were injured. Check back here for updates. Media members- PIO is enroute to the scene. pic.twitter.com/O4QjESeU4P — MSP Third District (@mspbayregion) December 13, 2023

Preliminary information was limited. Officials expect to release more details on Thursday.